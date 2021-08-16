Regina non-profit launches video series honouring immigrant women to show role models, inspire others

A new video series is honouring women whose work sometimes gets overlooked or overshadowed.

CAWI Women Leaders: A Narrative is a video series honouring immigrant women and the power of female role models, featuring Saskatchewan people. It's being produced by the Canadian Advisory of Women Immigrants (CAWI).

"Growing up, I struggled finding positive role models who could essentially help me find the things and the causes I was passionate about. I struggled to find a representation of women of colour in media and also roles of power," Hani Rukh E Qamar said.

Qamar, the founder of CAWI in Regina, co-ordinated the video series. She said not having those role models as a young girl hurt her self-esteem.

"I wanted to almost bury that immigrant identity in order to fit in. So I wanted to give young girls a chance to find these positive role models in their communities who look like them," Qamar said.

Qamar asked people to nominate immigrant women who contributed to their community in meaningful ways for the series. She decided on seven women to feature.

Regina's Tatenda Mhaka, the youth program co-ordinator with the Saskatchewan Council for International Cooperation, is one of the women featured.

"It's such a humbling feeling, and I'm truly honoured and privileged to be recognized," Mhaka said.

Hani Rakh E Qamar and Tatenda Mhaka spoke with Stefani Langenegger on The Morning Edition about a video series honouring women whose work sometimes gets overlooked or overshadowed - but who make a lot of sacrifices and do a lot to give back to their communities.

Mhaka said all the women in her family and her friend group inspire her. She said she learned to live life passionately, pursue the things she loves with everything she has and be confident that she belongs wherever she goes.

"Whatever room and space that I walk into, I should walk into it boldly and confidently, because I deserve to be in that space," Mhaka said.

Being an immigrant in Canada, Mhaka also struggled finding faces of representation in positions of power and had a hard time getting into her career, she said. She wants to show younger women or women of colour they can achieve what they want to.

"If you have a dream, you can do it. You might face some hurdles, but as long as you keep pushing, you can do it because there are women out there who've done it," Mhaka said. "We may be the first in our communities or in our spaces, but we're definitely not the last."

Qamar said there's a sense of community that comes with being proud of who you are and embracing it. She wants to see other women do the same.

"It's also crucial for women of colour, Indigenous women, Black women, and sexual and gender minorities to act as our allies for one another and help each other find social support, such as, you know, finding positive role models," Qamar said.

"So the goal of this video series kind of extends beyond the immigrant women community as well."