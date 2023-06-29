Surveillance footage shows arson attempt at Regina church

Father James Hentges posted this security camera video showing a person lighting fire to the office entrance of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Regina.

A masked person was caught on a surveillance camera pouring liquid from a gas can, lighting it on fire then fleeing on foot from Regina's Blessed Sacrament Parish.

James Hentges,� the pastor at the church, posted the video on social media.

Regina police said in a news release that firefighters were called to the church at 2049 Scarth Street at roughly 3:40 a.m CST on Feb. 9. They found the church's back door on fire and were able to extinguish it.

Investigators determined it was arson, the release said.

The parish's website says there will be no scheduled Eucharist until Wednesday, Feb. 14, "because of the arson/fire, and necessary clean-up."

Regina police said Monday they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.