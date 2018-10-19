5 questions for the government about the Brandt/CNIB building in Wascana Park

After months of review, Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is set to weigh in on the controversial Brandt/CNIB office building planned for Wascana Park.

On Thursday, Judy Ferguson will release her Volume 2 report, which will include a section entitled "Strengthening Provincial Capital Commission Processes for Major Developments in Wascana Centre."

The four-story commercial office building was put on hold in March after a series of revelations about secret government agreements and processes that didn't seem to follow the rules.

The proposed project has generated protest, because Wascana Park was founded on the premise that commercial development wouldn't be allowed. Instead, the park was supposed to be preserved for five key purposes: Education, Government, Culture, Environment and Education.

Critics have also complained about a lack of proper consultation and a lack of transparency.

The concerns have been summarized in the above video: The five key questions about the Brandt/CNIB project in Wascana Park.