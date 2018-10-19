5 questions for the government about the Brandt/CNIB building in Wascana Park
Provincial auditor will release her review of controversial project on Thursday
After months of review, Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is set to weigh in on the controversial Brandt/CNIB office building planned for Wascana Park.
On Thursday, Judy Ferguson will release her Volume 2 report, which will include a section entitled "Strengthening Provincial Capital Commission Processes for Major Developments in Wascana Centre."
The four-story commercial office building was put on hold in March after a series of revelations about secret government agreements and processes that didn't seem to follow the rules.
The proposed project has generated protest, because Wascana Park was founded on the premise that commercial development wouldn't be allowed. Instead, the park was supposed to be preserved for five key purposes: Education, Government, Culture, Environment and Education.
Critics have also complained about a lack of proper consultation and a lack of transparency.
The concerns have been summarized in the above video: The five key questions about the Brandt/CNIB project in Wascana Park.
- Why did the government secretly permit the new Wascana Park building to be leased to virtually anyone, contrary to park rules?
- Why did the government secretly allow this Wascana Park land to be leased for just $1 a year, knowing Brandt would benefit?
- Why did it take so long for the government to direct CNIB to tender the project being built on government land?
- Why did the Wascana Centre Authority fail to advertise and run a public consultation on the building as required by the rules?
- Why did the government dismiss the architects and disband the organization that were resisting approval of the project?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.