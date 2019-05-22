Community mourns Regina's 3rd homicide victim of 2019

Regina police have identified the victim of the city's third homicide of the year as Isaiah Terrel Akachuk.

The 21-year-old Regina man was found lying in front of the Oasis Church on 7th Avenue just after midnight Saturday morning.

Police said officers performed emergency first-aid on Akachuk until EMS arrived. He was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

A small memorial has been set up in front of the church where he was found. It consists of flowers, lanterns and a marker for people to write messages.

Jordan d'Almeida, head pastor at the Oasis Church, says he was woken up by the police the night Akachuk died. He said the police wanted to see any footage of the incident, which d'Almeida described as a shooting.

He and his family live next to the church and have lived in North Central for the past 14 years. It wasn't until later in the day on May 18 that the weight of what happened so close to his home and church started to sink in.

"I came outside and I went down the sidewalk and that's when it really hit me. Because the young man's blood was still on the sidewalk," d'Almeida said.

We're remembering and grieving a lot of incidents that happen continuously in this neighbourhood. - Pastor Jordan d'Almeida

Seeing the scene of the crime has had a lasting impact, as d'Almeida said for some time he had rationalized and compartmentalized some of the crime statistics of the neighbourhood.

"Regardless if I think he's a good person or a bad person or a gang person or was just in the wrong place at the wrong time or another statistic, it really hit me that this person was a human. And their last breaths on Earth were right on my sidewalk."

Gangs, guns and drugs

Denita Stonechild has lived in the neighbourhood for 12 years. For her, the death is demoralizing. Much of her time living in the neighbourhood has been spent fighting against its negative reputation.

"It really brings down the morale of the residents, when a lot of people are trying to look at North Central, [and] making a difference in their community," she said. "But when we wake to incidents like this, early in the morning, our morale kind of goes down a little bit."

Stonechild said that this sort of thing has happened far too often in the community and three things seem to be at the heart of it — gangs, guns and drugs.

"It makes some of our residents fearful to leave their homes in the evening or even during the day for fear of getting held up," she said. "Probably at the other end is some youth… trying to play God."

'We can't deal with these things on our own'

On Saturday night, d'Almeida and seven others gathered at the memorial to mourn, smudge, pray and acknowledge the loss of life.

On the street corner across from the gathering, d'Almeida said he and his wife noticed a woman overdosing.

Donna d'Almeida, a registered nurse, rushed over with a naloxone kit to help the woman.

"It just reinforced that this wasn't just one incident," d'Almeida said. "We're remembering and grieving a lot of incidents that happen continuously in this neighbourhood."

He said he hopes this incident doesn't simply turn into another statistic.

"I hope that this can get on the national consciousness, more than just 'Oh, some other person was shot in a bad, poor neighbourhood'.... We can't deal with these things on our own."

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners' Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.