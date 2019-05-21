21-year-old Regina man identified as victim of city's 3rd homicide of 2019
Regina police have identified the victim of the city's third homicide of the year.
Isaiah Terrel Akachuk died in hospital Saturday morning
Regina police have identified the victim of the city's third homicide of the year as Isaiah Terrel Akachuk.
The 21-year-old Regina man was found lying on a sidewalk early Saturday morning and died in hospital.
Investigation began when police were called to an area around Seventh Avenue and Garnet Street just after midnight, according to a news release.
Police say officers performed emergency first-aid on Akachuk until EMS arrived. He was transported to hospital but died a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners' Service.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.