Veteran with PTSD says society has a lot to learn about interacting with service dogs

Mike Richards says his service dog Felix has helped immensely with the post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Richards has as a result of his 21-year military career.

Richards says that in the seven years since he got Felix, people have started to better understand how to interact with service dogs, but that there is still a long way to go.

"People still come up and they want to pet the service dog, but the best thing you can do when you see a service dog is realize that he's invisible," Richards said.

Linzi Williamson, an assistant professor in psychology and health studies at the University of Saskatchewan, is leading a study on service dogs. Her team is looking at the human-animal bond, the cost-benefit value of service dogs for veterans and how to increase public awareness about them.

Williamson hopes the public can see the benefits service dogs offer veterans, but said many still don't know how to act around the animals.

"I think for a lot of individuals, they have not necessarily had an interaction with a service dog before so they don't really know and they're curious," said Williamson.

WATCH | What to do when you see a service dog and handler: What to do when you see a service dog and handler Duration 1:44 Featured Video Service dogs are becoming more prevalent in society. But there are still many misconceptions about their use. Researchers at the university of Saskatchewan are taking a closer look at how these dogs – and their handlers – are integrating in society.

One of the glaring public misconceptions Williamson has run into during previous studies is the difference between a therapy dog and a service dog.

"A therapy dog, you can absolutely pet, you can give the scratches to, and they love it. But a service dog is really doing a job for one person and needs to be able to be focused on that," she said. "They also need to be free of intrusions from other dogs."

Williamson said increasing public awareness could also help more people realize what a service dog could do for them.

"Some people are also wondering, hey, is a service dog right for me or my family member who might have a mental health or physical disabilities?"

Mike Richards, a 21-year military veteran who suffers from PTSD, says his service dog Felix has been incredibly helpful. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Richards said he has made huge strides since getting Felix.

"[In the past] it took me two hours to get out of my truck just to go into a building to see another person," he said.

"Now I'm doing this and I'm talking to my little girl's class about stuff. So it's, I'm totally, I'm totally a different person."

Richards has a simple rule if you see someone with a service dog.

"I would suggest if they want to talk to me, they can talk to me, but don't talk to my dog, don't pet my dog," said Richards.

He also asks that people who don't know him don't pry.

"The best thing is not to ask them why you have a service dog," he said. "I don't want to talk about that kind of part of my life."