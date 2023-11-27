104-year-old Saskatoon WWII veteran spends birthday giving upright bass performance

Nick Kazuska spent his 104th birthday celebration plucking away at an upright bass as a band played around him.

Friends, family and bandmates squeezed into the chapel at Preston Park Retirement Residence in Saskatoon to live-up Kazuska's milestone.

Kazuska stood at the front with his bandmates and performed several songs before taking a break to chat with everyone who showed up.

Longtime friend and bandmate Walter Kyliuk said the group tours various retirement homes in Saskatoon, but when they play at Preston Park, Kazuska often jumps in.

Kyliuk said the two of them go way back, having both been musicians for a long time.

"We learned that we played with Smiling Johnny way back in the early in the late '50s, early '60s, and not together, but at different times," Kyliuk said.

Kyliuk describes Kazuska as gentle and "one-of-a-kind."

Kazuska retired from selling grain back in 1985 and is the last of eight siblings. He said his most cherished memories are of his wife.

He can't quite put his finger on the reason for his longevity, but that he has always enjoyed tea with sugar and still has it every day.

Kazuska permanently damaged his hearing when he blew out an eardrum in the Second World War, where he fought for six years including time overseas in Normandy, France.

"Yeah, I've seen bodies thrown around, I was splattered with guts and blood, and I was just very close to it but I was the lucky one," Kazuska said.

Kyliuk said Kazuska would take some time to dance, but would always be ready to play again after.

"It feels good for me to be able to provide the music with my band, and we know that the music is such an integral part of his makeup and his DNA," Kyliuk said.