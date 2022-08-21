Air ambulance responds to collision between vehicle and pedestrian in James Smith Cree Nation

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the James Smith Cree Nation required an air ambulance response on Saturday night.

The Kinistino Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was called at 6:58 p.m. for a collision between a car and a pedestrian in James Smith Cree Nation, 58 kilometres east of Prince Albert.

The fire department said a STARS air ambulance was also on its way to the scene. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters assessed the patient and set up a STARS landing zone.

Melfort RCMP and paramedics were also called to the location, the fire department stated.

The department has not released any word on the age or the condition of the pedestrian.