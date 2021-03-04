Regina woman injured, pulled from vehicle by car thief

Regina police say a 35-year-old woman was physically assaulted and pulled from her vehicle Thursday morning.

The woman was getting into her car on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday when she was assaulted by a man she does not know. He then made off with her vehicle, turning south on St. John Street, according to a police news release.

The woman sustained minor injury from the assault, police say.

Her vehicle was later located on the 1800 block of Ottawa Street.

The suspect is described as having a light skin complexion and medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the theft.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.