Vehicle shot at in Regina Saturday night near Ring Road

Two motorists in Regina say the driver of another vehicle fired four or five shots at their vehicle late Saturday night.

Regina police say the 19-year-old victims, a male driver and female passenger, had called police earlier to say a vehicle with four people inside were following them in the area of Fleet Street and Dewdney Avenue.

Police said as both vehicles approached Ring Road going westbound on Victoria Avenue, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired four or five shots at the victim's car.

The victims were able to veer off in a different direction and both escaped unharmed.

The suspect driver is described as a man in his 30s with a buzz cut. The three passengers with him were female.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older White Chevrolet Malibu with rust around the wheel wells.