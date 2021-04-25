Vehicle registrations in Sask. trend down for fourth consecutive year

For the fourth year in a row, the number of new motor vehicle registrations for gasoline vehicles in Saskatchewan has dropped by over 2,000.

According to a report by Statistics Canada, in 2017, 52,000 new gasoline-powered vehicles were registered in the province. In 2020, that number dropped to just 40,219.

Registrations for electric vehicles have gone up steadily in that same time period. A total of 125 new battery-powered vehicles were registered in 2020 compared to 13 in 2017, and 603 hybrid electric vehicles were registered in 2020 compared to 118 in 2017.

However, the total number of vehicles of all fuel types in the province has also been dropping year over year.

In 2017, 56,000 new motor vehicles were registered in Saskatchewan. Last year saw only 44,684 registrations.