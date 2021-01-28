Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffered serious injuries: Regina police
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in the Walsh Acres neighbourhood on Wednesday, Regina police say.
The collision happened in the intersection of McIntosh Street and Dalgliesh Drive
Police said the woman was struck at about 5:40 p.m. when she was in the intersection of McIntosh Street and Dalgliesh Drive.
She was taken to hospital by EMS, according to police.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
