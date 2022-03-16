Sask. premier back at legislature, asks for privacy after vehicle registered to him impounded in B.C.
Moe was in Regina on the day the vehicle was seized
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says it's been a tough couple of days since a pickup truck registered in his name was impounded in British Columbia.
Vancouver police say a 28-year-old driver with a Saskatchewan driver's licence failed a roadside sobriety test last week and was issued a 90-day suspension.
The driver was ticketed for running a red light, but police say no criminal charges are pending.
The truck, which has Saskatchewan plates, was impounded for 30 days.
The premier's seat inside the legislature chamber sat empty on Monday while he dealt with what his press secretary said was a personal issue.
Moe returned to work Tuesday, but asked the media to respect his privacy.
He offered no details and declined to comment on why his truck was in B.C. or who was driving it.
"This is a time — like we all have been called on from time to time — to provide support for a friend or family member," Moe said.
"This is my time, and I'm providing that."
