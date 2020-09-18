Heat and lack of rain worries Sask. veggie farmer

Though Saskatchewan is set for some relief from the heat and even for rain, the small break will barely make a dent in the predicament for some producers.

The dry conditions this year in Saskatchewan are affecting crops, cattle and other animals in a big way.

Cattle producers say they've never seen a situation like this in their decades of farming. Julie Maxwell, a vegetable farmer, said her veggies are doing OK right now, but the work it has taken to keep them alive has her running off her feet.

"Our veggies are doing really good, but we're really tired," Maxwell told host Leisha Grebinski on Saskatoon Morning Wednesday.

Maxwell does have an permanent water system set up at one of her sites, but at her patch near Maidstone, Sask., it's more complicated. She has a dugout and has to pump and haul water there.

"So far, everything's surviving. We've got our eye on that dugout. It's getting shallower and shallower every day. And we're just hoping we'll make it to the end of the season before the dugout dries up," she said.

LISTEN | Julie Maxwell spoke with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Saskatoon Morning 6:54 Record-breaking heat and drought has been affecting crops of all types, including veggies Leisha Grebinski speaks with vegetable farmer Julie Maxwell about trying to grow crops in this heat. 6:54

This weather, along with the weather in the last several years, has Maxwell worried about the future.

"What I'm concerned about is next season, because the last few years have been pretty dry and our reserves are getting lower and lower," she said.

"Next year we might not have those reserves to call upon if there is another drought year."

Maxwell said her other farmer friends are tired. It has been a trying year, she said.

"We all kind of wish we had more support getting that water infrastructure set up," she said.

"Everybody's just hoping for rain. I mean, this job, you're always at the mercy of nature."