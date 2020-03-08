Chemical fire breaks out at Nutrien's Vanscoy, Sask., potash plant

The Nutrien mining company confirms there has been a chemical fire at its Vanscoy, Sask., potash operation last night.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon-based firm, Will Tigley, told CBC News that a fire in the load-out area was reported at about 10 p.m. CST Saturday.

"We reacted to the fire almost immediately," Tigley said. "Thankfully, there is no injuries at all and all of our employees are safe and accounted for."

He says Nutrien is actively working with local first responders and their teams on site to manage the incident.

"We appreciate the response from fire crews from the City of Saskatoon, as well as the volunteer services from Pike Lake, Delisle and the Rural Municipality of Montrose," Tigley said.

The Saskatoon fire department says the fire involved three storage tanks.

The fire department was called out for hazardous materials support. Crews were released from the scene this morning

Acting battalion chief Gregg Tarasoff told CBC the fire was still not out when his crews left the scene at around 5 a.m.

He said the tanks were above-ground and in an isolated area of the operation.

There is no estimate of the damages and no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.

The Vanscoy mine is about 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.