Van attempting to cross picket line creates tension at Co-op refinery
Unifor said it was anticipating a conflict with police, but police say they don't take sides
It was a tense scene at the Co-op Refinery on Monday night as Unifor members on the picket line surrounded and stopped a van that was trying to enter the refinery complex.
Roughly 720 Unifor Local 594 employees at the refinery on the north edge of Regina were locked out last Thursday afternoon and tensions between the union and management have been climbing in recent days.
The release claimed the Regina Police Service "indicated that they intend to escort a supply vehicle into the Co-op Refinery through legal picket lines."
The release explained the van would try to enter the refinery at Gate 2 on 9th Avenue.
However, when the vehicle showed up, Unifor members blocked the van from entering, resulting in a stand-off between union members and the running vehicle.
Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said officers spoke with people on both sides and tried to get them to reach an agreement.
"We don't take sides in a labour dispute," she said. "Our job is to keep the peace."
Unifor members waved flags as they walked in a tight circle in front of the van, at one point chanting as they blocked the vehicle from moving forward.
The van remained in place for several hours.
Eventually, some time before 9 p.m., the picket line made way and the van was allowed to enter the complex, Popowich said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.