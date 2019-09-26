Last 2 residents have moved out of Moose Jaw centre for people with intellectual, physical disabilities

The last two residents of the Valley View Centre have moved out of the Moose Jaw facility for people with intellectual and physical disabilities, seven years after the Saskatchewan government announced its closure.

The centre, built in 1955 with space for 1,500 residents, stopped taking new residents in 2002. The Saskatchewan government officially announced its impending closure in 2012.

Terry Hardy, project lead for the transition, said it has been a long journey.

"We have always stated that we wanted to take the time to do it right," Hardy said.

"Even though we extended the timeline a couple of times, it was always based on the needs of the individuals."

It was first slated to close in 2016, but that date has been extended twice: first to 2018 and then to 2019.

The closure was criticized by some who were concerned about the longtime residents, who had formed relationships with staff.

Every resident had individual plans for their transition out of the institution. According to the provincial government, 36 new group homes were purchased, renovated, or built to house former residents of the Valley View Centre.

It is more costly, though, to house residents in community living situations, Hardy said. He said an average cost to house someone at Valley View in 2014 was $143,000, while housing in community settings is around $156,000 per person each year.

Hardy said he is getting positive feedback from the residents who have moved on.

"Some are very verbal and vocal about how pleased they are with their new home and their community placement, their ability to get reconnected or closer to family," he said.

"Those that are less able to verbalize how they feel about the transition have done so through their behaviours and their satisfaction in their day-to-day activities."