Vaccinations continued over Christmas break, Sask. government says

The Saskatchewan government says health-care workers were vaccinated during the Christmas break, and more than 2,300 have now received their first shot.

Ontario scaled back vaccinations somewhat over Christmas, which was a controversial move. Some critics have said that any pause in vaccinations is not ideal.

The Ontario government told CBC on Sunday that only five hospitals would operate vaccine distribution clinics Sunday, approximately 10 would operate clinics Monday and all will be back in operation on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan is also preparing to expand vaccinations.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are expected to provide an update on that on Wednesday afternoon.

The government says as of Dec. 28, 2,371 health-care workers in Regina and Saskatoon had received their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with vaccinations occurring "throughout the Christmas weekend."

In comparison, last week, as of Dec. 23, 1,786 health care workers in Regina had received their shots.

Wednesday's update is expected to to include further details on the rollout of the Moderna vaccine to northern Saskatchewan and the additional vaccination site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Prince Albert.