Protesters near Legislature opposing health mandates leave after police begin issuing tickets

A protest that began near the legislature this weekend slowly moved on after Regina police began issuing tickets to several vehicles last night.

The convoy of anti COVID mandate protesters had been blocked from entering the legislature grounds, but dozens of vehicles, including some big rig trucks, had blocked a lane on Albert Street.

Among other things, the protesters are calling for an end to all COVID-related restrictions in the province — and had vowed to stay until their demands were met.

Premier Scott Moe has already promised to lift all restrictions soon

The organizer of the protest, Tamara Lavoie, was live on Facebook for more than four hours.

In the video, it's clear several of the gathered vehicles left after police showed up and began handing out tickets.

It's unclear how many vehicles were ticketed.

A truck honks on Albert St. at a rally against COVID-19 restrictions at the Legislative Building in Regina, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

On Lavoie's Facebook live a person can be heard saying they would be back this morning.

At the same time on the weekend near the Legislature, a second protest called Take Action Against COVID called for the provincial government to do the opposite and maintain the public health measures that Moe is planning to abandon.

In an advisory issued late yesterday, the Provincial Capital Commission said to continue to ensure traffic and public safety around the Frost Festival Hub in Wascana Centre, roadways in the area will continue to be exclusively for pedestrians at this time.

Grounds around the Legislature in Regina continue to be off limits to vehicles. (CBC)

Concrete barricades currently block vehicles from accessing the Legislative Building.

In co-ordination with Regina police, it said it will monitor the situation and make decisions about traffic in the area daily.

Earlier in the afternoon hundreds of demonstrators showed up near the Legislature asking for an end to mandates while a smaller group countered their calls.

The Legislature remains closed for public visits at this time.