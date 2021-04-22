Residents aged 44-years and older now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan residents who are 44-years of age and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

This applies to booked appointments and drive-thru clinics, along with walk-in and mobile clinics.

However, drive-thru clinics in Saskatoon and Regina have been temporarily closed after running out of vaccine supply, so eligible residents in those cities must book an appointment.

In the north zone, anyone 40-years-old and older can make an appointment.

There have been 365,001 doses given so far in the province, as of Wednesday.

The province said about 52 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose.