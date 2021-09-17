People stand in line for COVID-19 shot 1 day after Moe announces proof of vaccine program

Donna Swapp was one of many people standing in line on Friday at Regina's Southland Mall to get a COVID-19 shot.

One day after Premier Scott Moe announced a proof of vaccination program for Saskatchewan coming Oct. 1, some people in Regina and Saskatoon headed to the cities' COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics to get their first, second or even third shots.

"Today is the first day that I'm able to actually get it," said Swapp, who was waiting in line at Southland Mall to get her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The former Ontario resident said she already had an appointment on Wednesday, but the place ran out of vaccine before she could get her shot.

"That's why I had to come here [today] to get it."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) runs a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southland Mall in Regina. ( Jessie Anton/CBC)

Swapp said getting her second shot was important to her. She said she was thinking about her daughter, about returning to a normal life and about people who need surgeries in hospitals that are being put off because of COVID-19.

"I can't think of myself alone," she said.

"Like everyone else, I had this hesitation in the beginning. I was scared of COVID, but I was scared of the vaccine as well."

Doing her own research made her feel more confident about getting vaccinated, said Swapp.

People wait in line at Southland Mall in Regina, Sask., for a COVID-19 shot on Sept. 17, 2021. (Jessie Anton/CBC)

Swapp said it was "fantastic" to hear that others around her were getting their first shots.

"I think that means the tides are turning in a good direction," she said.

"It is never too late, so I'm grateful that so many people are coming out to get vaccinated today."

A busy morning at a walk-in vaccine clinic in Saskatoon, says resident

Rob Howse went to the COVID-19 walk-in clinic on 22nd Street West in Saskatoon twice on Friday.

When he first came in the morning, more than a dozen people were already waiting in line, he said.

"I decided, oh, I got some other things I can do first," said Howse.

The line up was gone when he returned to the walk-in clinic around noon for his third COVID-19 shot, also called a booster shot.

"I actually got a letter from the Health Authority," he said. "I'm one of the individuals that apparently is at increased risk."

Scott Moe's announcement about the province's upcoming proof of vaccination program didn't play a role in Howse's decision to get the shot on Friday, he said.

"[I am] pleased to know that I, you know, have as much protection as I can have," said Howse. "I really don't know why people have been so hesitant."

Leland Rafferty visited the same Saskatoon vaccination clinic on Friday around noon to get his second COVID-19 shot.

He said this particular clinic eventually ran out of vaccine for walk-ins, but he was still able to get immunized.