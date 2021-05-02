Regina drive-thru vaccine line temporary closes, Moose Jaw clinic uses entire allocation

The line for vaccinations at the drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina was temporarily closed on Sunday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday morning that said the line for vaccines at the International Trade Centre reached capacity but was expected to reopen before the end of day.

Those who were in line prior to the announcement were still able to get their vaccinations.

The post said hours of operation at the facility were 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. CST.

As of 1:00 p.m. CST Sunday, the provincial wait time website displayed a five hour wait time for vaccination.

A SHA communications staff said the wait times in Regina shot to eight hours upon opening the clinic, and advised the public to monitor the health authority's official channels for more information when the line would reopen.

Moose Jaw uses all allocated vaccines

Meanwhile in Moose Jaw, the drive-thru immunization facility at 750 Lillooet Street used its vaccine allocation up as of 12:46 p.m. CST.

A health authority statement said the clinic would reopen when additional vaccines were available again.

The drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina and the clinic in Saskatoon had previously shut down and reopened based on vaccine supply.

Residents 40 years and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 immunization at a drive-thru or walk-in facility in Saskatchewan. Essential workers and others eligible but younger than 40 can get vaccinated at a walk-in or drive-thru facility with proof of eligibility.

Appointments can also be made online, with pharmacies distributing the vaccine or by calling 1-833-727-5829.