Premier Scott Moe says phone number to book COVID-19 vaccine will be announced this afternoon

Premier Scott Moe says the province will announce a phone number that eligible people can call to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine later today.

"As of tomorrow, eligible Saskatchewan residents will be able to book their own vaccine appointments by visiting the Saskatchewan.ca website or by calling a toll free number that we'll be announcing later today," said Moe, who made the announcement while remotely addressing Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) delegates.

"When it is your turn, I encourage you to make your appointment, take your shot. Please get vaccinated. It is how we will get back to normal in our communities."

Moe said in the coming days the province will be opening 230 clinics in 180 communities to deliver the vaccines.

"You will see them in places like your hockey arena, your curling arena, you will see them in community halls," Moe said. "You are going to see drive-thru clinics in our larger centres, you're going to see mobile clinics across the province.

"You're going to see doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists all delivering these vaccines in your community."

Vaccinations

Moe said as of Tuesday the province had administered more than 94,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That is about 8,000 shots per 100,000 people.

"We now expect to receive about 124,000 doses of vaccine by the end of March," he said. "That's more doses in the next three weeks than we've received in the last three months."

By early April Moe said they hope to be delivering 10,000 shots per day to people in their 60s.

"All of us are going to get our shots faster than we envisioned, and that's a good thing," he said.

By delaying second shots to people by four months, Moe said all adults in Saskatchewan will be able to get their first dose by early June.

"This is a game-changer for our province and a game-changer for Canada," Moe said.