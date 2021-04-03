COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru sites opening in Regina, PA and North Battleford

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in Prince Albert and North Battleford, and re-opened in Regina Saturday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it's expediting the opening of additional drive-thru and walk-in clinics in communities to deliver the vaccines. A walk-in clinic has also opened in Weyburn Saturday, and a drive-thru clinic opened Friday in Swift Current.

The drive-thru and walk-in clinics are delivering vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. Only people 55 years of age and older are eligible for the drive-thru and walk-in clinics. Vaccine appointments are currently available to residents 58 and older, and to medically vulenerable people with a letter from the SHA.

The SHA said while vaccine supply is high, wait times are expected and times can be checked online. On Saturday at 9:32 a.m., the SHA temproarily closed the line at the Regina site because there was a 6+ hour wait time. As of 11 a.m., the wait time was listed on the website as 4+ hours.

More drive-thru sites are anticipated to open this week across the province. The SHA website said the Lloydminster site is expected to open on Sunday, the Saskatoon drive-thru site is anticipated to open on Monday and the Yorkton and Weyburn sites are anticipated to open Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Moose Jaw walk-in site is expected to open and the Moose Jaw drive-in site is expected to be open Friday, April 9.

The SHA said people who go to the drive-thru or walk-in clinics are asked to cancel any booked vaccine appointments they have. People are able to cancel phone and online bookings at the Saskatchewan vaccine booking website.