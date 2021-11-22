Sask. government to unveil details on vaccinating children 5 to 11

The Saskatchewan government will release details Monday about its plan to vaccinate younger children.

Officials will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. CST.

Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children five to 11 on Friday. There are about 115,000 Saskatchewan children in that age group.

Canada's first delivery of the vaccine for children landed in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, with 2.9 million set to be delivered by the end of the week.

Last month, Saskatchewan officials announced that 190 pediatric vaccine clinics will open in more than 100 communities in the province to inoculate children. Vaccines will also be available at the clinics for any parents who remain unvaccinated.

Alberta is already allowing parents and guardians to pre-register online for a vaccination for children aged five to 11, and it says administration of shots will start late this week provided the doses arrive as expected.

Manitoba announced Friday that parents will be able to begin booking online or by phone "no sooner than" Monday morning at 6 a.m, and that appointments are expected to be available as early as the end of this week depending on when the first shipments arrive.