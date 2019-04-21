Regina police investigating arsons in vacant buildings

Regina police are asking property owners to make sure their vacant homes and sheds are locked or boarded up, after a series of fires were lit in vacant residences over the past few weeks.

Police say they responded to a fire at a vacant residence on the 900 block of Cameron St. on April 17, at about midnight. It was reportedly started by a squatter that broke in, according to police.

Not even an hour later, police got sent to the 800 block of Athol St. for a shed on fire, with both incidents thought to be related.

On April 25, just after 5:30 p.m. CST, police were dispatched to a vacant residence on the 4400 block of Dewdney Ave., which was again on fire. A man had been seen running from the house.

Police are not only asking people to keep vacant buildings secure, but are also asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.