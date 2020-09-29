U.S. expats in Sask. closely watching 'stressful' election

From the presidential battle, to senate races, to concerns about unrest in the streets, American expats living in Saskatchewan are watching Tuesday's U.S. election closely.

Heather Ross is originally from Southern California and lives in Saskatoon.

"This is definitely the biggest election in my lifetime, probably in the last century. It's very stressful for everybody," Ross said.

Ross voted for Democrat Joe Biden. She said the last four years have been "difficult." She pointed specifically to President Donald Trump's policies, including separating migrant families at the U.S. border and his pandemic response.

Ross said that when it comes to Biden and Trump, she feels there are differences in character.

"One has been self-serving and that's the current president and I don't think that he really cares about other people," Ross said.

"Joe Biden has devoted his life to service. There is a clear difference between them."

Ross said she will also be watching U.S. Senate races, which could shift the balance of power if the Democrats win a majority. She said state legislatures are also "incredibly important."

"I'm optimistic but nervous," Ross said.

She said she is nervous about potential voter suppression and violence or unrest that could stem from the election result in the days to come.

Swing state voter decides not to cast ballot

Ben Dunning is from Wisconsin and now lives in Saskatoon.

He said he did not like either presidential choice four years ago, so he did not mail-in his ballot. Four years later, he said not much has changed.

"As a person, I find [Trump] so abhorrent that it's hard to even justify me voting for in my conscience. And Joe Biden is a career politician that I just I don't trust as well."

Dunning said the last election he felt good about voting for was President Barack Obama in 2012. He said has voted for both parties in the past, including casting a ballot for President George W. Bush.

"Judging by the conversations I have with people, I know that I tend to lean right. But just because I lean on to the right side, I mean, if I see a candidate that just is really inspiring under a Democrat or on the left, I'll support them," Dunning said.

Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Dunning's home state of Wisconsin is one of the key states to watch in the presidential election.

Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes went to the Democratic Party from 1988 to 2012, but in 2016 Trump won the state by 0.7 per cent. Recent polls all show Biden leading Trump in the state.

"I'm just hoping that. Everybody keeps their head and we don't get another incident like what happened in Kenosha."

Dunning referred to the Aug. 25 shooting in Kenosha, Wisc. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Illinois is accused of killing two protesters and wounding a third.