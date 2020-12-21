Sask. jury trials cancelled through March due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan's Court of Queen's Bench is extending its postponement of jury trials until at least the end of March 2021.

Jury trials were previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Now the return day is being pushed back.

Anyone summoned for jury selection before March 31, 2021, is being asked to not attend.

"We will continue to adjust our response to the pandemic as necessary, while maintaining the public's access to the essential services the Court provides," Chief Justice Martel D. Popescul said in a statement.

The court said the postponement is because jury trials require more people to be physically present in the courtroom each day and typically draw members of the public.

There were 19 jury trials scheduled in the province between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021. The court said postponed matters will be addressed on the day originally set for the trial to begin.

Accused people can chose trial by judge alone or be adjourned to a later date.