U of S researcher to study impact of climate change on trapping industry

A professor from the University of Saskatchewan has been named a recipient of a David Suzuki Fellowship.

Priscilla Settee, a professor with the Indigenous Studies department, will use the money to look at the effects climate change has had on the trapping industry.

Specifically, Settee will study how pollution, changing climate conditions and clear cutting are impacting trappers and the animals they harvest.

Her interest in the topic was sparked while she was researching food sovereignty. Settee was saddened to hear what trappers were dealing with.

"They were very concerned about the devastation of their natural environment, where they have traplines," Settee told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition. "They were very concerned about the irresponsibility of companies going in, prospecting and leaving a mess."

Settee said erratic weather patterns, the state of ice conditions and water flow — along with fires — are all changing conditions for trappers.

Concerns were also voiced about what they were finding inside of animals they harvested as well, particularly the state of the meat. Fish and water issues were also raised.

She said she was told trappers felt like no one was listening to their concerns, including both researchers like herself and policy makers alike.

She's planning to focus mainly on northern Saskatchewan, but if requested, she would consider working with interest groups in Alberta as well.

Settee feels connected to the north, although she no longer lives there. She is a member of the Cumberland House Cree Nation who grew up in Prince Albert but has been educated across Canada.

Some of her previous work included a focus group with the Northern Saskatchewan Trappers Association, and she said she will continue to work with trappers for her work with the David Suzuki Fellowship.

Settee said it's not confirmed yet, but she hopes to present her findings in a documentary featuring trappers. She has between Sept. 1, 2019 until Sept. 1, 2020 to complete her work.