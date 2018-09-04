'It's a big transition': U of R welcomes new, returning students back to campus

The Labour Day weekend marks new beginnings at the University of Regina.

The school welcomed new and returning students who are living on campus during the upcoming fall semester.

The campus was buzzing throughout the weekend with students, families, volunteers and staff.

Vianne Timmons, president and vice chancellor of the U of R, says it can be an intimidating time for new students, but she wants to make it a positive experience.

"We'll have a whole week of welcome activities for students," said Timmons, while she met students and their families on campus during the weekend.

"It's a big transition so we want to make sure students not only have fun, but that they transition to the university in a very positive way."

Vianne Timmons, University of Regina president and vice-chancellor, says the transition into university can be tough for new students so she wants to make the experience as positive as possible. (SRC)

She says welcoming new students reminds her of when she was a university student.

"It reinforces this job, just to see their faces and how much joy they have, how much excitement," Timmons said.

"[It] always makes me go back to remember my first years in university and how university has changed my life," she said. "I know they're on a journey that will change their lives."

'Sprinkler malfunction'

The university has already had a setback.

Timmons says a "sprinkler malfunction" a couple of weeks ago caused the university to temporarily close parts of the La Cité building, where French is taught and some students reside.

Students from around the world arrived with their families and friends for moving day at the U of R. (SRC)

As a result, she says 25 students were relocated to other rooms.

"It was an accident and now we have to do some major renovations," she said.

She says the incident brings some good news, however, as it's a chance for the university to upgrade rooms while doing renovations.

But those upgrades and renovations likely won't be done until next September.

She says the damages are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, but she says it will be covered by insurance.

Despite the early setback, Timmons says students were "wonderfully understanding" because they were relocated to brand new rooms in a different building.

The university also opened a new LGBTQ residence, along with a residence for families.