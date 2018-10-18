U of R football player charged with assault after altercation on campus

A defensive back for the University of Regina Rams football team has been suspended from the team after being charged with assault.

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire , 21, was charged after police say a fight broke out at the University of Regina campus bar on the early morning of Oct. 6.

Police say they received a call about a person in distress on campus, with reports showing a group of men got into a fight. Officers interviewed the people involved, but no formal complaints were made and initially no charges were laid.

But on the following Tuesday police learned one of the people involved in the fight had been taken to hospital. On the same morning, police say they received a complaint about an alleged assault stemming from the fight.

After an investigation, Gandire was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The University of Regina has confirmed a Rams' player is facing charges.

"The University of Regina is aware that a student-athlete with the Rams football team has been charged in relation to an incident that occurred at the Owl Bar and Restaurant the weekend of Oct. 5," the U of R said in a statement.

"The University can confirm that, as per the student-athlete code of conduct, the student has been suspended from all team activities while the matter is before the courts.

The university said it wouldn't go into any more detail because the case is before the court.

Gandire's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29. He is also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. Police say Gandire is from Vancouver.