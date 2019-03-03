University of Regina playwright reading series wraps on Wednesday

The University of Regina's Playwright Reading Series wraps up on Wednesday night with actor, writer and musician Beau Dixon.

Over its 26 years the Playwright Reading Series brings playwrights and writers from Saskatchewan and Canada together to read their past and in-progress works.

In an interview on Saskatchewan Weekend Dixon said that his writing and his interests are steeped in the history of black Canadians and the often untold stories from that community—a community he calls his own.

"I think what lead me to writing was my curiosity of my ancestral background, my African diaspora, my lineage, my heritage if you will. And so my first plays were focussed on my grandfather primarily and his connection with Africville," said Dixon.

"That really sparked my interest in not only African Canadian history but the discovery of who I am as a person of mixed-race."

Unsung heroes

Dixon said that curiosity has been a constant thread running through his work, regardless of medium.

"I have found so many stories, untold stories about African-Canadian heroes," he said.

Dixon's one-man play Beneath Springhill: The Maurice Ruddick Story, won him a Dora Mavor Moore award. The play tells of Maurice Ruddick, an African-Canadian miner in Nova Scotia who survived a mine collapse with six other trapped miners.

If his curiosity inspired him, showing other people of colour that the stage is the place for them is what motivates Dixon.

"Theatre was never introduced to me in public school when I was growing up," he said. "I never saw people of colour onstage, I never heard the stories. So I felt so much like an outcast."

That motivation is also why he went on to help found the theatre company Firebrand Theatre based in Peterborough.

The event is free to public and will get underway on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Research and Innovation Centre at the U of R.