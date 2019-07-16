U of R to offer pay stations, smartphone app for campus parking
New payment options replace nearly 400 parking meters on campus
Parking meters will soon become a thing of the past at the University of Regina as the university moves to more modern payment methods.
New parking stations that have been installed around its main campus, College Avenue Campus and First Nations University are expected to become operational by the end of the week, the university said in a news release Tuesday.
The stations will accept both credit card and cash payment.
Drivers will also have the option of paying with a smartphone by downloading the PayByPhone app. The app lets users input their credit card information to pay for their spot and extend their time if needed.
It also sends an alert when time has almost expired.
The City of Regina also launched PayByPhone for payment of downtown parking spots Tuesday. Meters will still be available for drivers who want to pay using coins.
