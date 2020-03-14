2 U of R students test negative for COVID-19

Two students at the University of Regina who were self-isolating have tested negative for COVID-19.



On Saturday, the University of Regina announced the two students, who were self-isolating after showing flu-like symptoms, have been tested and the results found neither of them had the novel Coronavirus.



"The University continues to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19," the U of R said in a news release.



The post-secondary institution indicated it will continue to follow advice at the direction of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Earlier this week, the University of Regina confirmed the two students were self-isolating and had been tested for COVID-19.

Events at both the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan have been affected by the arrival of the virus in the province. The U of S announced on Friday it will be suspending all classes in Saskatoon for three days as they prepare to host classes remotely, staring March 19.

While the University of Regina has cancelled all non-essential and off-campus events not directly tied to academic programming are being cancelled until April 30. Classes, seminars and field work are set to go ahead. All university-organized or sponsored events, lectures, student events and gatherings are all cancelled until further notice.



Earlier this week, the Government of Saskatchewan confirmed there were to presumed cases of COVID-19 in the province and have introduced a number of containment measures as a result.





This includes prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 an gathering of no more than 50 if they include a guest who has travelled internationally in the last 14-days starting monday.



People are encouraged to wash their hands frequently, to cover their mouth with a tissue when they cough or sneeze and to practice social distancing, which means no hugs or handshakes.