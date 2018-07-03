Skip to Main Content
Unstable ground shuts gas down for resort communities

The decision impacts a total of nine properties in South Lake, which is at Buffalo Pound Lake near Moose Jaw, and in Shores Acres, at Last Mountain Lake near Regina.

This photo taken by SaskEnergy engineers earlier this year at South Lake shows ground cracking due to slope movement deep underground. (SaskEnergy)

SaskEnergy is shutting down service for a handful of resort properties near Regina and Moose Jaw because the ground is shifting, making natural gas delivery unsafe.

In a news release, the Crown utility said that the decision to shut off the gas came "after extensive monitoring, engineering and geotechnical analysis."

The people who have lost their gas service because it's no longer safe will receive a $2,500 transition allowance to convert their homes to a new fuel source. They'll have some time to do that, as the gas service will not be permanently discontinued until October 1st.

SaskEnergy is also removing an older gas line in Deer Valley, just north of Regina, but that line no longer connected to any properties. 

