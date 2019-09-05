Report of smoke forces Edmonton-bound passenger jet to make unscheduled stop in Regina

A plane load of people from London, Ont., is making an unscheduled visit to Regina today.

Their Boeing 737 had to make a precautionary landing at Regina International Airport after a report of smoke on board.

The Swoop airlines jet was bound for Edmonton, but landed just after 11:30 p.m. CST Wednesday night.

No-one was hurt, but dozens of passengers were still in the terminal at 7 a.m. the next morning.

Dave McCorkle, from West Lorne, Ont., was heading to Calgary for his daughter's wedding, which is on Friday.

"And then they were saying it was cigarette smoke. Nobody knew and then the lights came on and a few minutes later we started descending to land and they told us were were coming into Regina," McCorkle said.

"I wasn't too worried until we touched down and all the fire trucks and the police were out on the tarmac waiting for us. That was a little unnerving."

He said the airline has promised to put passengers up at a hotel later this morning, but that he was told he will have to wait until 9:30 p.m. for a replacement aircraft to arrive.