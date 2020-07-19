March to Unmask rallies decrying mandatory mask policies take place in Regina, Saskatoon

Protestors decrying mandatory mask laws gathered in Regina and Saskatoon on Sunday.

Similar gatherings were hosted in cities across Canada on Sunday. Facebook event pages for the events in Saskatchewan cited the City of Toronto's recent council vote in favour of making masks mandatory indoors.

"We will not allow this to become the new normal in our communities as prolonged unnecessary use of masks can be harmful to your health and most masks offer you no protection," the March to Unmask: Regina page said.

"We are committed to educating the public with credible facts and influence public perception when it comes to mask use."

Some participants of the March to Unmask rally in Regina attended with their children. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends wearing a non-medical mask or face covering in public places, especially crowded ones, when physical distancing — keeping a distance of two metres from other people — isn't possible to do consistently. Such places include stores, shopping areas and public transportation.

Those who attended the rally in Regina noted they weren't against wearing masks — they just want to do so on their own terms if they choose. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

A recent Angus Reid survey showed 55 per cent of Saskatchewan residents supported a mandatory mask policy.

Despite a majority of people in favour of that kind of policy in the province, the 45 per cent against mandatory mask policies represents the highest total in Canada

Those who attended Regina's rally decided to cancel their planned march to the CBC Saskatchewan offices, but gathered outside the legislature so their voices could be heard. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

In Regina, between 20 and 30 people gathered in front of the legislature building.

Those in attendance weren't protesting people wearing masks — they said they wanted the chance to choose whether or not they wear a mask rather than have that decision made for them by the government.

In Saskatoon, a group of about 20 people marched from city hall to the CBC Saskatoon offices, protesting the same issue.

About 20 people concluded the March to Unmask: Saskatoon rally outside the CBC Saskatoon offices on Sunday. (Kelly Provost/CBC)

Other municipalities in Canada have voted in favour of mandatory mask policies, be it for transportation systems or in crowded areas, although the government of Ontario recently declared mandatory mask policies wouldn't be necessary.

In April, Transport Canada made it mandatory for air travellers to wear masks.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses also recently called on the province to introduce a mandatory mask policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.