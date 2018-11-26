Skip to Main Content
Province planning 2nd meeting with Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation on unlicensed cannabis store: chief
The chief of a First Nation operating an unlicensed cannabis store says another meeting is planned with the Saskatchewan government on the issue.

The store, Mino-Maskihki, is on the First Nation's land northeast of Regina

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, which oversees cannabis sales in the province, has sent a warning letter that says provincial and federal legislation still applies on reserve land. (Robert Short/CBC)

Anthony Cappo of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation met with Justice Minister Don Morgan on Monday morning.

Cappo wouldn't talk about what was discussed except to say the meeting was positive.

The First Nation northeast of Regina has said it has a right to make its own cannabis rules.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, which oversees cannabis sales, says the First Nation must have a provincial licence to open a pot store legally.

The Crown corporation has sent a warning letter to the First Nation saying provincial and federal legislation still applies on reserve land.

