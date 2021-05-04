U of R not making vaccination mandatory for staff and students returning to campus this fall

The University of Regina will not be requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and students returning to campus this fall.

"In preparation for safely welcoming as many people back to campus as we are able, we strongly encourage all members of the campus community to receive their COVID-19 vaccination as they become eligible to do so," University of Regina spokesperson Mindy Ellis wrote in a statement.

"However, attempting to make vaccination mandatory for all those coming to our campus this fall would present many legal and logistical challenges."

The statement follows a similar decision from the University of Saskatchewan. Last week the U of S Faculty Association passed a motion which called for mandatory vaccination of anyone returning to campus for the fall semester. The University of Saskatchewan issued a statement saying that, while it expects people to be vaccinated this fall, it will not make vaccination mandatory for a return to campus.

The University of Regina statement said the fall semester will be a transitional semester, with a move to more in-person classes and on-campus activity. They hope to resume near normal operations for the 2022 winter semester.

According to the University of Regina's most recent numbers, more than 16,664 students were enrolled at the university in 2020.