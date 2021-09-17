Nearly all students, staff, faculty vaccinated against COVID-19, U of Sask. says

The University of Saskatchewan says the vast majority of its students, staff and faculty have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university says 25,000 students, staff and faculty — 92 per cent of the total fall campus population — have shared their vaccination status.

Of those, 97 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 91 per cent are fully vaccinated, the university said in a Thursday update on its website.

That's well above Saskatchewan's provincial rate. As of Friday, 80 per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 12 and up had one vaccine dose and just under 72 per cent were fully vaccinated, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

"Implementing the guidelines, systems and processes around vaccination and proof of vaccination is a complex and comprehensive undertaking," Peter Stoicheff, the university's president and vice-chancellor, said in the update on the university's website.

"But as is always the case at USask, we have come together and worked tirelessly for the common good."

Last month, the University of Saskatchewan announced its vaccination policy, requiring proof of a first vaccination by Sept. 9 and proof of a second dose by Oct. 18, with regular COVID-19 testing required for those unable or unwilling to get vaccinated.

The university's Thursday update said individuals who are not vaccinated, or chose not to disclose their vaccination status, "are now required to submit two negative rapid test results each week and complete a daily symptom record to participate in on-campus activities."

The university also said it is introducing "consequences of non-compliance for individuals who have yet to declare vaccination status, including loss of access to course tools, unpaid leave and no longer being permitted on campus."

The U of S also says it will also begin providing updates on positive COVID-19 cases reported by members of the university, both on and off campus.

It's also requiring masks to be worn at any outdoor gatherings of more than 20 people.