Sask. universities planning for remote classes this fall

The University of Saskatchewan is planning for a "primarily remote approach to program delivery" for the upcoming fall semester.

"The planned September delivery model will combine primarily remote online learning, with limited classroom, laboratory, clinical and physical instruction only where warranted and where circumstances permit, in consultation with public health and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer," the school posted on its website Tuesday morning.

The University said its plan is based on "current pandemic knowledge and projections."

"The health and safety of our campus community has been our primary focus throughout this pandemic, and will continue to be our top priority as we plan for a limited and very cautious reopening of our campuses in the fall," the school said.

The U of S is offering its spring and summer programs remotely.

The school has established a pandemic recovery team (PRT) that will plan how the fall semester will be delivered to allow students to "continue their programs with minimal disruption and necessary supports." It said decisions on how classes are delivered will "not be made at the individual faculty or instructor level."

The U of S said it intends to have the fall plan finalized by the end of the month.

"For students concerned about making travel and living arrangements for the fall term, every effort will be made to communicate information about the mode of delivery of specific programs as soon as possible," the university's statement said.

Last week, the school announced it was freezing tuition for a majority of programs for the 2020-21 academic year.

University of Regina to continue 'remote delivery' in fall semester

On Tuesday, the University of Regina also posted a statement about its fall semester preparations.

"A continuation of the remote delivery we are now using offers students in the Fall term the best chance of academic success as we navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the global pandemic," said Interim University of Regina President Thomas Chase.

"The situation is fluid, changing daily. As it changes, we will communicate with you."

A lecture hall full of people seems unlikely at the University of Regina. The school said on Tuesday it would continue with 'remote delivery' of classes this fall. The plan has not been finalized. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Chase said the U of R's academic incremental recovery (AIR) group will continue its work on how fall courses will be delivered.

"Our first responsibility is a safe environment for students, faculty and staff. Unexpected developments in the pandemic could require adjustments to timelines and details of course delivery," Chase said.

"I am confident that our consultations and planning will yield a delivery model that meets teaching, learning, and research needs while keeping people safe."

Last week, the U of R's board of governors approved the 2020-21 budget, which included a zero per cent increase in tuition and fees.