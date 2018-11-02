U of R faculty strike possible before end of semester, says faculty association

The University of Regina and its faculty association have failed to reach an agreement after mediation and the faculty association says it's not ruling out the possibility of job action.

University of Regina Faculty Association President Sylvain Rheault said in a press release that there is a possibility of a strike before the end of the semester.

"With the mediation process now exhausted, URFA could be in a legal strike position as early as March 28," Rehault said.

"It is now a very real possibility that reaching an agreement will require some form of job action."

A strike or lockout could disrupt the last month-and-a-half of the U of R's winter semester for more than 15,000 students.

Earlier this week, the university said the two sides had come to an agreement on a number of terms but it could not meet all of the faculty association's demands without tuition and student fee increases.

The faculty association said the university has failed to address its core issues, which include pension contributions, compensation that matches the rate of inflation and hiring "sufficient" permanent teaching staff.

The collective agreement expired in June of 2017 and negotiations on it have been happening since April 2018. The agreement covers faculty, instructors, laboratory instructors, librarians and sessional lecturers.

URFA voted in favour of a strike mandate in November 2018. URFA members have voted in favour of a strike mandate in the past, but have never been on a picket line.