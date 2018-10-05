Work on the grounds of the University of Regina's College Avenue Campus has wrapped up two years after permits were issued and seven years after it was first announced.

Renewal work involved Darke Hall, the Gallery Building, the Conservatory building and the College Building.

"I'm thrilled for our students, that they get to enjoy this beautiful, historic building but have modern technology with smart classrooms," U of R president and vice-chancellor Dr Vianne Timmons said. "They used to have to wear touques in the winter and it was so hot in the summer."

Dave Button, a vice-president with the University, previously told CBC that Darke Hall had underpinning work done in the 1990s. and that the College Building required structural work on its south end.

Dr Vianne Timmons says there was a very real threat of the University of Regina's College Avenue Campus could have been torn down due to restrictions on the amount of repairs which could have been done on the facilities there. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Both the Conservatory Building — formerly the Women's Residence — and the Gallery were in poor shape for decades and the structural condition was beyond repair.

Brickwork, cornerstones and historical elements of the building were to be preserved in the demolition process. Some bricks were reused in the renewal project while other items were sold off during an auction hosted by the U of R earlier this year.

"Now, in it's refurbished form, a heritage building will be extended for another 100 years in a historic location," Minister Ralph Goodale said, who stood in for Minister Navdeep Bains for the opening ceremonies. "There will be thousands of young people from across Saskatchewan, and indeed across Canada, who come here for their education."

Facilities are now more accessible

The accessibility of the buildings was a focus of the renewal project.

Prior to the renewal work, Button called the accessibility "terrible." Bathrooms in particular were identified as a sore spot.

The University of Regina plans for the College Avenue Campus included the demolition of two structures beyond repair and the addition of an office for a financial institution. (University of Regina)

"Even to go into the bathroom — it was a beautiful marble bathroom, but it was a foot step up and things to get into the bathroom and then another step up if you got into the bathroom to be able to get into the toilet area," he said.

Contracts signed between the university, provincial and federal governments dictated the campus needed to be 100 percent accessible.

The College Building was constructed between 1911 and 1912 while the Conservatory and West Tower were constructed between 1914 and 1916. All were closed in 2016.

Classes officially resumed in the renewed buildings at the start of the 2018 fall semester. The campus is home to the University Centre for Continuing Education, the Lifelong Learning Centre, the Conservatory of Performing Arts and the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.

A news release issued by the university estimated more than 8,000 students use the College Avenue campus.

With files from Adam Hunter and John Weidlich