New collective agreement in place for faculty at University of Regina
Faculty association, university reached tentative deal in March just days before a strike was set to begin
The University of Regina has taken a final step on the road to a new collective agreement with its teaching staff and librarians.
On Thursday, the university's board of governors approved a four-year deal between administration and the 1,400 members of the University of Regina Faculty Association.
The agreement is retroactive to the 2017-18 school year. It includes a $2,500 lump sum to be paid to full-time and full-time equivalent academic staff members for the 2018-19 school year.
In the next school year, faculty association members will see a 1.75 per cent raise.
There will be a two per cent raise for the 2020-21 school year. Faculty association members will also see a pension contribution increase of 16 per cent on Jan 1, 2021.
The pay scale for lecturers will be set to a midpoint between their existing pay scale and the pay scale for assistant professors. As well, a $12,000 per year professional development fund for sessional lecturers will be implemented.
The two sides reached a tentative deal in late March, just days before a strike was set to begin.
Professors, librarians and other association members ratified the contract last week.
