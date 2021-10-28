U of Sask. beefs up vaccination requirement for winter term, removes negative test option

The University of Saskatchewan says submitting a negative COVID test result will no longer be an option in the new year.

Effective Jan. 4, 2022, anyone accessing the university's campuses will need to show proof of vaccination, said U of S president and vice-chancellor Peter Stoicheff in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

"The expert guidance has confirmed for us that vaccination is the single most effective public health measure to reduce spread and prevent harms of COVID-19 in our community," the statement said.

"Testing protocols are not preventive, but reactive, and should only be used in situations where vaccination is not an option. In considering this public health guidance and the university's responsibility to provide for a safe learning and working environment, we have decided to implement these protective and preventive measures for the Winter Term."

According to the university, 99 per cent of faculty, 96 per cent of students, and 95 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who are not fully vaccinated or choose not to upload their vaccination status by Jan. 4 will not be able to access campus for any reason, and will be moved to online learning or remote work.

The university said that when people become eligible for booster shots, they will have to show proof that they received that third dose in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

The province has not yet announced its COVID-19 vaccine booster shot plan.

The school will still consider accommodation requests for people protected under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.