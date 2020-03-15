University of Saskatchewan reducing tuition by $18 for fall semester

University of Saskatchewan (U of S) undergraduate students will pay $18 dollars less in tuition for the upcoming fall semester.

In a statement, Anthony Vannelli, Provost and Vice-President Academic at the U of S, said the fee restructuring was done in consultation with several different campus organizations.

"Almost 80 per cent of the student fees collected by USask are done so on behalf of a variety of third-party providers. As such, the university only directly determines about 20 per cent of student fees levied," part of the statement reads.

The statement also said some facilities may not be open for the beginning of the semester, so in that case, they've reduced fees. For example, students will pay 25 per cent less in their athletic and recreation fees.

The University of Saskatchewan charging students only 18$ less for the autumn term is purely pathetic. Is this, along with the tuition freeze supposed to be what passes for generosity during a pandemic, and when many are without work? Absolutely pathetic behaviour —@gabriellafourie

Gabriella Fourie is a third year student taking history. She said the reduction was "ridiculous."

According to a Saskatoon Star-Phoenix article from 2017, the president at the U of S makes $420,000 a year. Fourie wondered whether top officials at the university would be taking a pay cut.

"The quality of education is not going to be the same," she said. "From what I experienced from my last semester... online, that was horrific. It was incredibly frustrating."

Fourie said she knows it's not entirely the fault of the university and said she thinks under funding and cuts to post-secondary education play a role in this as well. Still, she feels like the university is not doing enough.

Fourie said online classes generally cost less than in-person classes anyway, and said it made no sense why the tuition reduction isn't reflecting that. Fourie herself has been impacted by the economic consequences of COVID-19 — she was laid off from both her jobs during finals this year.

"I think a lot of students are going to suffer, especially those who do not always have access to good internet or a high quality laptop," she said.

"I feel appalled. It feels like it reflects an institution which does not care for its students, which just uses them for their money practically. It's offensive."