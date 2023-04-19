University of Saskatchewan fundraising campaign aiming for $500M

The University of Saskatchewan says it is embarking on the largest fundraising campaign in the province's history.

The school hopes to raise $500 million by 2025. The money is slated to be used for increasing critical research, supporting Indigenous achievement such as creating a endowment fund and new programming, creating new scholarships and bursaries and upgrades to university facilities.

U of S president Peter Stoicheff said the fundraising campaign is not related to how much post-secondary funding was in the recent provincial budget.

"[Government] money goes into the day-to-day operations of the university, which we call an operating budget," Stoifcheff told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning host Leisha Grebinski.

"But if there's another thing you want to do, that costs money that the government can't really supply."

As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $322 million.

Stoicheff said he hopes that the approximately 170,000 Husky alumni worldwide can help fill the gap.

"We haven't had that kind of philanthropic future in the past, where we really have depended on that kind of funding," Stoicheff said.

"It's not entirely new to us, it's been in place, [but] there are other universities that have depended on it and aggressively sought it out for decades a little more than we have."

Stoicheff added that protecting academic freedom is an utmost priority.

Fundraising efforts won't prevent tuition hikes

According to the latest Statistics Canada data, provincial funding remains the largest source of resource revenue for universities nationwide, followed by tuition and other fees, investment income, federal funding, then donations and grants.

Through the province's 2023-2024 provincial budget, the University of Saskatchewan, the University of Regina and their associate colleges will receive a combined $431.8 million in operating and capital grants, down from $445.9 million in the previous budget.

CUPE, the union that represents more than 3,300 employees in Saskatchewan's university sector, has said the current levels of provincial funding for universities are insufficient, and could lead to tuition hikes and job losses.

Despite increased fundraising, Stoicheff said tuition hikes are inevitable to keep universities running.

"Tuition everywhere is going to incrementally increase," Stoicheff said.

"Provinces or universities at times have frozen tuition, which feels good temporarily, but at some point down the line future students are going to experience a real lurch upward in tuition to bring it back to where it needs to be competitive, to ensure quality, to be comparable."

Stoicheff added that everyone at the university wants tuition to be as low as possible.

Saskatchewan's universities are now in the third year of a four year agreement with the province aimed at providing stability for post-secondary schools. That agreement dictates that universities can't raise tuition by more than four per cent per year on average.

Libby Epoch is a fourth-year engineering student at the University of Saskatchewan and played on the Huskies women's basketball team. She has received scholarships from the school.

She said she hopes the fundraising campaign can help more students with the costs for university.

"I think those financial assistance can go a long way in ensuring students can academically focus and focus on their sport and just reach their full potential."