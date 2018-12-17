University of Regina men's basketball team rostered ineligible player

Another University of Regina sports team has been found to have had an athlete play while ineligible.

In a news release circulated Monday, the school said it had reviewed the eligibility of all of its student athletes who play on U SPORTS teams. It discovered an issue with one of the players on its Cougars men's basketball team.

The school said it forwarded the matter to U SPORTS, the governing body for Canadian university athletics, and it confirmed the athlete was indeed ineligible.

In October, the Regina Rams football team was forced to forfeit three wins because of a player's ineligibility

The school said the basketball team's 7-3 record in the Canada West season is not affected in the more recent case and the student has been granted eligibility following a "compassionate appeal" to U SPORTS.

The school says the team forfeited wins from seven pre-season games, which the student-athlete played in while ineligible.

He did not play in any regular season games, according to the schools.