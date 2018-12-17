Skip to Main Content
University of Regina men's basketball team rostered ineligible player

Another University of Regina sports team has been found to have had an athlete play while ineligible.

School says student since granted eligibility, Cougars record not affected

Stephanie Taylor · CBC News ·
A player on the University of Regina's men's basketball team was found to be ineligible, but has since been granted eligibility by U SPORTS.

In a news release circulated Monday, the school said it had reviewed the eligibility of all of its student athletes who play on U SPORTS teams. It discovered an issue with one of the players on its Cougars men's basketball team. 

The school said it forwarded the matter to U SPORTS, the governing body for Canadian university athletics, and it confirmed the athlete was indeed ineligible. 

In October, the Regina Rams football team was forced to forfeit three wins because of a player's ineligibility

The school said the basketball team's 7-3 record in the Canada West season is not affected in the more recent case and the student has been granted eligibility following a "compassionate appeal" to U SPORTS. 

The school says the team forfeited wins from seven pre-season games, which the student-athlete played in while ineligible.

He did not play in any regular season games, according to the schools.

