University of Regina men's basketball team rostered ineligible player
School says student since granted eligibility, Cougars record not affected
Another University of Regina sports team has been found to have had an athlete play while ineligible.
In a news release circulated Monday, the school said it had reviewed the eligibility of all of its student athletes who play on U SPORTS teams. It discovered an issue with one of the players on its Cougars men's basketball team.
The school said it forwarded the matter to U SPORTS, the governing body for Canadian university athletics, and it confirmed the athlete was indeed ineligible.
In October, the Regina Rams football team was forced to forfeit three wins because of a player's ineligibility
The school said the basketball team's 7-3 record in the Canada West season is not affected in the more recent case and the student has been granted eligibility following a "compassionate appeal" to U SPORTS.
The school says the team forfeited wins from seven pre-season games, which the student-athlete played in while ineligible.
He did not play in any regular season games, according to the schools.