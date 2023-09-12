Sask. post-secondary students in financial crisis: U of Regina Students' Union

Constant tuition hikes and declining government funding are squeezing Saskatchewan's post-secondary students, forcing many to work multiple jobs just to cover their bills, according to the University of Regina Students' Union.

The students' union recently commissioned the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives to compile a report on the state of Saskatchewan's post-secondary education system, in conjunction with its "Fund the Future" campaign, which calls for increased funding, lower tuition fees and other post-secondary student support.

The student advocacy orgnaization is concerned about what it says is decades of declining government funding and constant tuition hikes.

"It is literally becoming a crisis," URSU vice-president of external affairs Oghenerukevwe Erifeta told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

The CCPA report noted that Saskatchewan's undergraduate tuition fees are higher than the national average.

According to Statistics Canada data, Saskatchewan has the second-highest tuition rates for an undergraduate degree in Canada — $9,232 for the 2023-24 academic year, compared to the Canadian average of $7,076.

The only province with higher university tuition rates was Nova Scotia, at $9,575 for the 2023-24 academic year, according to the Statistics Canada data, which was released last week.

Tuition in Saskatchewan has risen by 18 per cent since the 2019-20 school year, according to the Statistics Canada data, while the Canadian average rose by nine per cent over the same period.

In response to that data, the provincial NDP accused the Saskatchewan Party government last week of "hiking tuition while forcing institutions to make cuts to their staffing and programming."

The province did not make anyone immediately available for comment.

High tuition rates are creating a brain drain, Erifeta said, with some graduating post-secondary students moving out of province to earn higher wages and pay off debt.

"We're talking about our future medical health professionals, our future businessmen, our future traders, our future mechanics," she said.

As well, many international students are returning to their home countries because they can no longer afford tuition in Saskatchewan, said Erifeta.

"If we keep sending students out of the four walls of school, we're jeopardizing the future of our province."

Mohammad Ali Aumeer, URSU's director of advocacy and campaigns, said he sees many students working multiple jobs to cover their tuition and bills, and also fears high costs will drive them elsewhere.

"If students only experience working multiple jobs and study as hard as you can and [do] not have supports … upon graduation, why not take a shot at Calgary, why not take a shot at somewhere outside of Saskatchewan?"

In addition to the tuition hikes, Aumeer said the quality of education and student life has suffered as funding has tightened.

"Non-academic spending on salaries is increasing and academic spending on salaries is decreasing" he said.

"The priorities just don't seem to be there, and it's impacting students on the ground with the quality experience they get in the classroom, but also on campus outside the classroom."