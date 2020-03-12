2 U of R students self-isolated after exhibiting flu-like symptoms
Self-quarantine part of precautionary measures during COVID-19 pandemic
Two students at the University of Regina have isolated themselves at an undisclosed location on campus as a precaution after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
"It is important to note that these are not confirmed cases of COVID-19. Test results are pending," said Darren Cherwaty, director of health, safety and wellness at the U of R.
The U of R made arrangements for the students after consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), as part of precautions to mitigate the risk of spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U of R is following the advice of organizations like the SHA and the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Saskatchewan's first presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced on Thursday. A man in his 60s had recently travelled to Egypt and has isolated himself at home as a precaution.
Mitigate the risk of spread
The U of R advises students to practice good hygiene and social distancing, as well as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water is not available, 60 to 90 per cent alcohol-based hand rubs (hand sanitizer) can be used to clean hands if they are not visibly soiled. If they are visibly soiled, you can use an alcohol-based disposable hand wipe to remove the dirt and then use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Svoid close contact with people who may be ill.
- When coughing or sneezing:
- Cover your mouth and nose with the crease of your elbow or tissues to reduce the spread of droplets.
- Immediately dispose of any tissues you have used into the garbage as soon as possible and wash your hands afterwards.
- Avoid visiting people in hospitals or long-term care centres if you are sick.
- Before going to a doctor's office, health clinic, or emergency room, people with respiratory illness should call ahead to describe their symptoms, travel history and any contact they may have had with a sick person. If you need emergency medical care, call 911.
- Close physical, social contact such as shaking hands or embracing should be avoided and replaced with slight bows or even elbow bumps.
