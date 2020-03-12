2 U of R students self-isolated after exhibiting flu-like symptoms

Two students at the University of Regina have isolated themselves at an undisclosed location on campus as a precaution after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

"It is important to note that these are not confirmed cases of COVID-19. Test results are pending," said Darren Cherwaty, director of health, safety and wellness at the U of R.

The U of R made arrangements for the students after consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), as part of precautions to mitigate the risk of spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U of R is following the advice of organizations like the SHA and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Saskatchewan's first presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced on Thursday. A man in his 60s had recently travelled to Egypt and has isolated himself at home as a precaution.

Mitigate the risk of spread

The U of R advises students to practice good hygiene and social distancing, as well as: